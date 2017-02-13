Rajeev Singh, Vikas Grover in Star Plus' Diya Aur Baati 2

Trumpets will soon blow as TV viewers will welcome the much anticipated second season of Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd project on Star Plus had a successful run and there is quite a lot of buzz around the next chapter.

Tellychakkar.com has been exclusively reporting about the same. The lead roles will be projected by Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi.

Apart from them, we have also reported about actors like Madhura Naik, Swati Kapoor, Mazel Vyas and newbies like Anuj Kohli, Mayank Arora and Kabeer Kumar playing pivotal roles. Also season 1 stars Kanika Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Waghela will also be seen in the show.

Now coming to some new entries, Rajeev Singh (Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya) has been roped in to play Vikram.

As viewers would know, Gautam Gulati was playing the character until he decided to quit and participate in Bigg Boss 8 (he was the winner). The makers had then got Karan Godwani to play the same character.

Now, post the leap, Rajeev will be seen enacting Vikram’s role. Being the eldest son now post Sooraj's death, Vikram will be seen as the boss in the house. The comic angle would be put to back foot as he would single handedly run his family.

Furthermore, good looking actor Vikas Grover has been signed for an important cameo. He will be seen essaying the protagonist’s (Rhea) best friend. His character will be on air for more than a month.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Our efforts to reach the producers and the channel representative also remained futile.