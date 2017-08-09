ALT Balaji is gearing up to strengthen their OTT platform with an interesting lineup of new shows. Their next venture is set in the backdrop of Kashmir, titled Haq Se.

Ekta Kapoor has roped in biggies from the TV industry to be part of the show. TV’s heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal will be playing the lead, Naushad Rizvi. He is making his digital debut with this show. Interestingly, Rajeev rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin Toh Hoga. The sultry Surveen Chawla of Hate Story 2 fame is paired opposite him. Apart from their beautiful love story, the show set in the valleys of Kashmir will ignite the topic of rising fundamentalism.

Along with the fresh intense pairing, the series, which was previously titled Mirza Girls, will narrate the stories offour sisters played by Parul Gulati as Jannat Mirza, Aanchal Sharma as Bahira Mirza, Nikeesha Rangwal as Amal Mirza and Surveen as Meherunissa Mirza.

The series will have the talented and gorgeous actress Simone Singh. Talking about her presence, she said, “Yes,I’m doing the show. Though I can’t really talk much about my character but it’s a very well-written story. Digital is the future and that is the reason I’m doing it.”

The much experienced Neelu Kohli was approached for the show however due to her health issues she had to back out. Kohli refrained to comment about her refusal.

The series will also feature talented actor Waqar Sheikh playing the important role of Salam Baig.

Now it’ll be interesting to see this fresh pairing on the digital platform.

We tried getting in touch with Rajeev and Surveen, but we couldn’t.

Keep reading this space for more such interesting updates.