Rajendra Chawla and Naveen Pandita to enter Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna with an antagonist streak!*

MUMBAI: As Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna show’s new track is progressing and some very interesting character additions are taking place. Rajendra Chawla who will be playing

Anupam Chopra and Naveen Pandita who will be playing his son, Ranjit Chopra are confirmed on-board to play the negative leads who will plot against Shrenu Parekh

as she herself plots against bringing the Mittal clan down and bring misery to Kabir.

Rajendra Chawla who is a known name in the TV industry and Naveen Pandita who is also known for a couple of renowned shows, will be sharing the screen space for

the first time. On playing Rajendra Chawla’s son, Naveen tells us, “I have seen Rajendra ji multiple times on screen and I was in awe of his act on the very first day

on the sets, sharing space with him as his son is going to be very helpful for me and I feel privileged.”

Rajendra Chawla, on playing this character shared with us, “Anupam Chopra is the manager of this empire who had been working with PK since a long time but never

had he been given any credit. He was always pulled down and there was always a tussle between the two. I play a hardcore negative character. and my biggest reason

for taking up this role was the fact that Anupam Chopra is unabashedly a bad guy. he has no qualms about it and plays his moves as negatively as possible.”

A lot of drama has been taking place on Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna since the onset of the new track and the audience has been hooked. Ek Bhram Sarvagun

Sampanna airs every Monday to Friday, 8.30 PM on Star Plus.