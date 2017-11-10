Rajesh Khera is one talented actor who has been doing some back to back shows all in a span of just a month. He started with detective series Dev, then played a rather tough character of Mushkasur in Vighnaharta Ganesh and now he has struck a hattrick. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Khera has been finalised to play an important cameo in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the historical drama will see an entry of new character that will add new dimensions in the track. Rajesh best remembered for his Onida TVC, will be playing a character named Sultan. His character will be a brutal King of a kingdom that will be introduced. Sultan will be an evil King who will have a face off with Rama (Krishna Bhardwaj) in the upcoming episodes.

Rajesh Khera who is pretty pepped about his character told TellyChakkar, “Yes I’m doing the show but I can’t divulge any information about my character,”

His character will be an extended guest appearance for a track. Over the discussion the artist shared, “I’m just up for cameos. An actor can get a chance to experiment so much while doing cameos. I can’t do a show for over a year or something. I’ll get bored doing the same thing. So I need something new, a new look and a new director.”

The 49 year old actor who is currently seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh will start shooting for the show in a day or so. According to our sources Khera will also be seen in a different look for his character.