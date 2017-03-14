Hot Downloads

Rajesh Khera gets into a ‘unique’ avatar for Life OK’s Ghulaam

SrividyaRajesh
By SrividyaRajesh
14 Mar 2017 03:20 PM

Seasoned actor Rajesh Khera is yet again all set to grab eye balls with his next unique avatar on TV screen!! 

The versatile actor who is even today remembered for his transgender role of a brothel owner in Colors’ Uttaran will now don a role which will be very unique in itself!! 

Yes, this will be the next new entry in Life OK’s Ghulaam, produced by Parin Multimedia. 

As per sources, “Khera will play the head priest Ardhnareeshwar, a very learned person who would come to bless Bhishma Pratap (Bhagwan Tiwari) and his family. Khera’s introduction will happen during Holi. The surprise element in his entry will be that Khera will play the role of a person who would believe in both the male and female forms. Hence he will be clad in a saree, but with manly characteristics. However, the character will not be a transgender.” 

We hear that this will be a very crucial cameo role in the show. 

When contacted, Rajesh Khera said, “Yes, I am entering Ghulaam. But I am not allowed to talk about my character.”                                                               

We buzzed Producer Saurabh Tewari, and even the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert till we filed the story. 

However, we glanced upon an Insta post taken on the sets of Ghulaam which has Rajesh Khera posing in his unique avatar along with the lady gang of the show!! 

Have a look!! 

Isn’t that an awesome look? Are you looking for this interesting high point in Ghulaam? Drop in your comments here...

 

