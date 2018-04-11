Home > Tv > Tv News
Rajesh Puri and Nikki Sharma join Colors’ Kasam

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Colors’ Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is set to take another leap in the show.

As per the media reports, the show is going for a time leap and the lead pair, Rishi and Tanu played by Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar respectively, will be reincarnated in the drama yet again. Also, a lot of actors from the show will be swiped out and a new bunch of stars will be introduced.

Actors namely Shamin Manan, Karan Godwani and Reyaansh Vir Chdha have been roped in for the project.

Now, according to our sources, TV actress Nikki Sharma, who was last seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka and veteran actor Rajesh Puri has joined the cast post the story jump.

Little we know that Rajesh will play father’s role and Nikki will depict Kratika’s half sister in the series. Also, Reyaansh will be the antagonist and Karan will depict Ssharad’s brother.

We tried reaching out to Nikki and Rajesh but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

 

