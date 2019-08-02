News

Rajesh Singh Sahu to enter Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 02:25 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the television industry.

Recently, we exclusively reported about actress Deepali Saini going to enter Star Plus’ Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/deepali-saini-play-sikandar-s-wife-kullfi-kumarr-bajewala-190729  )

Now, the latest update is that actor Rajesh Singh Sahu will also enter the show and will have an important role to play.

Rajesh rose to fame with his character Sabu in Chacha Chaudhry and was also been a part of shows like Namkaran, Partners and others.

We couldn’t connect with Rajesh for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Namkaran, partners, TellyChakkar, Chacha Chaudhry,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days