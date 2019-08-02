Rajesh Singh Sahu to enter Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the television industry.



Recently, we exclusively reported about actress Deepali Saini going to enter Star Plus’ Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/deepali-saini-play-sikandar-s-wife-kullfi-kumarr-bajewala-190729 )



Now, the latest update is that actor Rajesh Singh Sahu will also enter the show and will have an important role to play.



Rajesh rose to fame with his character Sabu in Chacha Chaudhry and was also been a part of shows like Namkaran, Partners and others.



We couldn’t connect with Rajesh for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.