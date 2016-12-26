Hot Downloads

TV News
Rajev and Rakesh Paul BEREAVED

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 11:36 PM

It’s time to send condolences to the Paul family.

Yes, actor-brothers Rajev and Rakesh Paul lost their father early in the day today.

Lt Col Jogendra Singh Paul died in Ajmer today afternoon.

Rajev shared via a Whatspp message: “Life is so unpredictable.. Our Dad Lt Col Jogendra Singh Paul left us today afternoon to meet our Mumma Rajkumari Paull in heaven today 26-12-2016 in Ajmer. He was hale and hearty and enjoyed life to the fullest..High spirited and always on the go! Nothing in this world can ever replace the loss of parents.. Pls pray for his soul (sic)”

May his soul rest in peace!!!

