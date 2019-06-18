Rajiv Kumar on playing a eunuch in EBSS: I am enjoying my role

MUMBAI: While he takes over an hour to get ready every day, actor Rajiv Kumar says that he is loving his role of Dipti Kalwani’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The actor plays the role of a eunuch in the show. “For my character of a eunuch, I observed the eunuchs on road, also I watched some documentaries to know more about them and their lives. While wearing the costume it does feels a little uncomfortable because a man in his normal life does not wear a sari with so much makeup. As a male artist when we go on the sets, we do a very basic makeup but here in this show I have to put a wig, a sari and jewellery. For makeup, it takes around one and a half hour, but I am enjoying doing the role a lot,” he says.



He adds, “I watched a film called Daayra directed by Amol Palekar where Nirmal Pandey played this character. I also watched a film directed by Mr Bhatt where Paresh Rawal played the transgender character. Also, I saw clips of Shabnam mausi, where Ashutosh Rana has played a transgender and a film where Sadashiv Dattaray Amrapurkar has played this character.”



The actor, who has been seen in shows such as Udaan, Gathbandhan, Meri Durga and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, says that he loves working with co-actor Shrenu Parikh. “Among the co-actors I bond really well with Shrenu Parikh as maximum of my scenes are with her. She is very talented, energetic, supportive and a wonderful actor. I wish her all the very best,” he says.



Talking about working with Dipti, Rajiv adds, “Dipti Kalwani is an amazing producer as she is very professional. The whole arrangement which she does as a producer in the production house for the shoot is amazing. Five stars to her!”