Rajkummar Rao, Nakuul Mehta, and others can't stop raving about Delhi Crime

MUMBAI: Delhi Crime is the recent addition to Netflix’s pool of web shows and movies and is based on the December 16th gang rape that shook the nation.

However, it is not just limited to that particular incident. Richie Mehta has managed to swiftly include the day-to-day struggle of women in our society as well. The show is very unlike popular fictional web series that have been topping the charts in the Indian industry, and that's what makes it stand out and gain popularity within such a short span of time.

Rajkummar Rao, who himself has been a part of many women-centric films in his career, the latest being Stree, praised it on Twitter. He called it one of the best shows. Even Nakuul Mehta appreciated the series.

Have a look at their posts below.

Saw #DelhiCrime on #Netflix @NetflixIndia .. Excellent work by filmmaker @RichieMehta.. Really nice performances by everyone .. A special mention for my friend @RasikaDugal, you are really good .. Great production value @GoldenKaravan.. A must watch — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) March 28, 2019

#DelhiCrime is the best Indian show streaming now. And the best Indian show so far... Don't miss it. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 23, 2019