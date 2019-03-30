News

Rajkummar Rao, Nakuul Mehta, and others can't stop raving about Delhi Crime

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: Delhi Crime is the recent addition to Netflix’s pool of web shows and movies and is based on the December 16th gang rape that shook the nation.

However, it is not just limited to that particular incident. Richie Mehta has managed to swiftly include the day-to-day struggle of women in our society as well. The show is very unlike popular fictional web series that have been topping the charts in the Indian industry, and that's what makes it stand out and gain popularity within such a short span of time.

Rajkummar Rao, who himself has been a part of many women-centric films in his career, the latest being Stree, praised it on Twitter. He called it one of the best shows. Even Nakuul Mehta appreciated the series.

Have a look at their posts below.

