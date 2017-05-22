Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rajneesh learns martial arts for Star Plus' Aarambh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 04:00 PM

Actor Rajneesh Duggal, who will be seen as warrior Varundev in the upcoming historical drama "Aarambh", says he is learning martial arts and sword fighting for his role.

In the show, Rajneesh will be seen in a rough look with long hair, bearded face and a muscular body.

"My look as Varundev has been worked on keeping in mind the rawness and a tribe which still has not settled and are in search for a land which they can call theirs. A lot of leather and natural material has been used in my outfit," Rajneesh said in a statement.

"I have maintained a beard and my nails for almost four-six months now and have been eating with my bare hands avoiding spoons and forks.

"They have used real hair wigs to ensure close to reality depiction of characters. I am playing a warrior, so have been training in martial arts and sword since the last four-six months," he added.

"Aarambh" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rajneesh Duggal, martial, Star Plus, Aarambh, muscular body,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top