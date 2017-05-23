Hot Downloads

News

Rajniesh Dugall injured; Aarambh shoot stalled for 10 days

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017

Bollywood heartthrob Rajniesh Duggall, who will soon make his debut in the mainstream telly-industry with Star Plus’ upcoming show Aarambh.

And even before the show could launch, it found itself in a soup.
 
The handsome man recently injured both his knees, while shooting for a sequence, which resulted him to be sent off for a 10 days bed rest.

Rajniesh is undergoing hard core training to get into the skin of his character Varundev, which includes weight training, cross fit, martial arts and sword fighting. Recently, while shooting for a war sequence, Rajniesh fell off from 20 feet, and injured his knees.

Drowning in pain, Rajniesh said, “We were shooting for a very intense war sequence and I had to jump from a great height which was almost 20 feet above the ground. I somehow lost control and landed on both my knees. Forget any physical activity, I’m unable to walk. The doctor has suggested bed rest for 10 days. I feel worse because the shoot has been called off due to my injury. I hope I recover soon and get back to doing what I love the most."
 
Get well soon Rajniesh!!!
