Rajniesh, Vipul having ‘fun working together'

By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 12:40 PM

Actors Rajniesh Duggall and Vipul Gupta will be seen fighting with each other in the upcoming historical show "Aarambh" though their friendship goes back a decade. Now, they are having fun while working together.

"We have known each other since a decade now. It is a lot of fun working together on the set and the whole crew looks forward to our pranks. It's his turn on some days and mine on the others," Vipul said in a statement.

"Moreover, as actors against each other on the show, we have a gala time laughing in between dialogues and making the most of it," he added.

In the upcoming Star Plus show, Rajniesh will be seen in a rough look with long hair, bearded face and a muscular body. The show will also feature veteran actress Tanuja and Karthika Nair.

 
(Source: IANS)
