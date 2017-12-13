Hot Downloads

Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which has been the best show of 2017?

Which has been the best show of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rajveer disguises as a woman; goes ‘saree-clad’ in Meri Durga

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2017 06:29 PM

Durga (Srishti Jain) is all geared up to win the championship in the Star Plus show, Meri Durga (Paperback Films) will showcase. However, it is her mother-in-law, Gayatri (Dolly Sohi) who is the source of all the subtle problems in her life.

We all know that Sanjay plans to trouble Durga by hurting her family. On learning about this, Gayatri will derive sadistic pleasure. Since there are many people involved in discouraging Durga from participating in the championship, Rajveer (Ankur Nayyar) will distract them by disguising himself as a woman by wearing a saree.

Subsequently, Gayatri will try to break Durga’s confidence by getting descriptive about her weaknesses. She will also allocate tough exercises as a part of her fitness regime.

A source from the sets informs, “Gayatri will tie Durga’s legs with a rope and will challenge her to run at a distance to prove her talent. Being determined, Durga will pass the challenge.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.





Tags > Star Plus, Meri Durga, Paperback Films, Dolly Sohi, Ankur Nayyar, Srishti Jain,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top