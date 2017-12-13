Rajveer disguises as a woman; goes ‘saree-clad’ in Meri Durga

Durga (Srishti Jain) is all geared up to win the championship in the Star Plus show, Meri Durga (Paperback Films) will showcase. However, it is her mother-in-law, Gayatri (Dolly Sohi) who is the source of all the subtle problems in her life.

We all know that Sanjay plans to trouble Durga by hurting her family. On learning about this, Gayatri will derive sadistic pleasure. Since there are many people involved in discouraging Durga from participating in the championship, Rajveer (Ankur Nayyar) will distract them by disguising himself as a woman by wearing a saree.

Subsequently, Gayatri will try to break Durga’s confidence by getting descriptive about her weaknesses. She will also allocate tough exercises as a part of her fitness regime.

A source from the sets informs, “Gayatri will tie Durga’s legs with a rope and will challenge her to run at a distance to prove her talent. Being determined, Durga will pass the challenge.”

