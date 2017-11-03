We recently reported about Shashi Sumeet Productions coming up with a new project on Star Plus. The show will be a family comedy and is likely to air on the weekend slot.

The channel is one of the top players to ace the fiction drama space and as per the buzz; Star is planning to balance its programming by launching some quality shows in the comedy space as well.

After commissioning Shashi Sumeet Production’s show, Cinevistaas Limited is in talks with the channel to launch yet another family comedy. Just like the former project, this show will also be a scheduled on the weekend slot.

According to our sources, the show by Cinevistaas will see veteran comedy actor, Rakesh Bedi directing and also acting in it.

When we contacted Rakesh, he confirmed the development stating, “The project is on a very nascent stage.”

The show is likely to air on Star Bharat.