TellyChakkar.com was the first to report about the big collaboration of Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab in their upcoming web series.

After the successful stint of first season, the makers of Love Life Screw Ups are coming back with another season. With biggies and veteran actors like Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab, the digital series has already made waves since its inception.

Now TellyChakkar.com has it exclusively that veteran actor Rakesh Bedi’s daughter Ridhima Bedi will be making her screen debut with the series. Mr. Bedi is a talented actor who is best known for his comedy in cult shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss and is currently seen in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!.

Despite being the daughter of such talented artist, Ridhima chose to start her career on the digital space. We buzzed the newbie to get more information. In a conversation with TellyChakkar Ridhima said, “I have tried for TV honestly, but I didn’t want to do daily soaps. I always wanted to do something light-hearted and urban which this show is.”

Bedi’s character will be Kiara which was played by another actor in the previous season. Zarina Wahab will be playing her mother in the second season while popular TV actor Pratima Kannan will be playing her grand-mother. Kiara is a lovable character and despite of being a glam doll, it will be very realistic.

Talking about how she got the series, Ridhima recalled, “I did a short film named Diet Plan, Kapil ( the director of the series) happened to be a good friend of the director and he saw my performance. He really liked it and then I was a part of the series.”

She continued, “Working with the team was so refreshing. I was only supposed to shoot for four days however, Yuvraaj and Kapil loved my work and extended my character for 10 days.”

We buzzed Yuvraaj Parashar who happens to be the lead actor and the producer of the series. He praised Ridhima’s acting work and said, “She is a very talented actor just like her father.”

Apart from Ridhima, veteran TV actors Pratima Kannan and Mona Ambegaonkar will be joining the cast.

The shooting for Love Life Screw Ups 2 has already been done and only a last few patches are remaining. The series is slated to air from December. It is produced by Masti Magic Studios & Shantketan Films and directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, who also plays an important role in it.