News

Rakesh Kukreti joins Colors’ Shubh Aarambh

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Aug 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Shashi Sumeet Productions' new show titled Shubh Aarambh on Colors.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show. We broke the news about Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana playing the leads. Jiten Lalwani, Shubhangi Latkar, Pallavi Rao, Astha Agarwal, and Chhaya Vora have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Now, we have heard that actor Rakesh Kukreti, who has been a part of shows like Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Diya Aur Baati Hum and was last seen in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, has joined the team of Shubh Aarambh. He will be seen playing Akshit’s father in the show.

We could not get through to Rakesh for a comment.

Shubh Aarambh is a love story and is expected to go on floors very soon.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show!

Tags > Shubh Aarambh, Colors tv, Chhaya Vora, Akshit Sukhija, Mahima Makwana, Jiten Lalwani, Shubhangi Latkar, Pallavi Rao, Astha Agarwal, TellyChakkar, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Diya Aur Baati Hum, RadhaKrishn, Star Bhart,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

past seven days