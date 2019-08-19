Rakesh Kukreti joins Colors’ Shubh Aarambh

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Shashi Sumeet Productions' new show titled Shubh Aarambh on Colors.



TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show. We broke the news about Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana playing the leads. Jiten Lalwani, Shubhangi Latkar, Pallavi Rao, Astha Agarwal, and Chhaya Vora have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.



Now, we have heard that actor Rakesh Kukreti, who has been a part of shows like Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Diya Aur Baati Hum and was last seen in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, has joined the team of Shubh Aarambh. He will be seen playing Akshit’s father in the show.



We could not get through to Rakesh for a comment.



Shubh Aarambh is a love story and is expected to go on floors very soon.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show!