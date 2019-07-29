Rakhi Sawant got married to an NRI?

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who earlier landed herself in many controversies, has reportedly tied the knot with an NRI on 28 July.



Reports stated that the wedding took place in the afternoon at JW Marriott, Mumbai and it was a closely guarded affair with just the family and four-five people present. Also, to ensure complete secrecy, the couple tied the knot in a hotel room instead of booking an entire hall.



However, after the story hit the internet, Rakhi Sawant gave a different version calling it a photoshoot. She told SpotboyE.com, "It is not true that I have married. I was just doing a bridal shoot in JW Marriott, last night. There were two-three guys involved in the shoot along with me, one of them was an NRI. Why are we actors written about so lightly? If an actress has Mehendi on her hands or a sindoor in her forehead, she is assumed to be married. If an actress visits a hospital, tongues start wagging that either she is planning a baby or having an abortion. But if and when I marry, which I have planned for 2020, I will announce it with fanfare. Yes, today most marriages come with an expiry date. Hence, I am apprehensive."