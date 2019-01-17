News

Rakhi Sawant to play daayan in Zee TV’s Manmohini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 04:51 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about item girl and actress Rakhi Sawant in talks for Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films).

We have now learned that unlike her earlier shows, Rakhi will be seen in a continuity role and not in a cameo or special appearance.

According to our sources, Rakhi will be playing the meaty role of a Maharashtrian daayan named Chakua. She will complete against the witch Mohini (Reyhna Pandit). Her character will be funny yet very dangerous.


Chakua will eventually fall in love with Ram (Ankit Siwach) and would try everything possible to bring Ram into her life.

Rakhi has started shooting, and her entry is expected very soon in the show.

Manmohini will mark Rakhi’s fiction debut.

Here’s wishing her all the very best!
Tags > Rakhi Sawant, Daayan, Zee TV’s Manmohini, Ankit Siwach, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days