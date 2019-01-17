Rakhi Sawant to play daayan in Zee TV’s Manmohini

: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about item girl and actress Rakhi Sawant in talks for Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films).We have now learned that unlike her earlier shows, Rakhi will be seen in a continuity role and not in a cameo or special appearance.According to our sources, Rakhi will be playing the meaty role of a Maharashtrian daayan named Chakua. She will complete against the witch Mohini (Reyhna Pandit). Her character will be funny yet very dangerous.

Chakua will eventually fall in love with Ram (Ankit Siwach) and would try everything possible to bring Ram into her life.Rakhi has started shooting, and her entry is expected very soon in the show.Manmohini will mark Rakhi’s fiction debut.Here’s wishing her all the very best!