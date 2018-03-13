Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rakhi Sawant storms out of the field during the MTV Box Cricket League match

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2018 12:03 PM

Mumbai: MTV Box cricket league in true sense is a perfect amalgamation of cricket, drama and entertainment. 

Recently, during one of the matches between Goa Killers and Delhi Dragons, drama queen Rakhi Sawant walked out of the match after an intense argument with her Goa Killers teammates.

Rakhi, who is a part of Goa Killers was seen dancing with the Delhi Dragons team members after a six hit by the Delhi team much to her teammates shock.  Immediately after her dance, her team members expressed their anger and questioned her for disrespecting her team in front of the opponent team. None of this went down well with Rakhi and she immediately stormed out.

(Also Read: Rakhi Sawant TROLLS Sunny Leone on becoming a mother of twins)

Commenting on this Rakhi said, “I am dancer and I cannot control myself when the music is played. My team is pressuring me and I cannot play in such conditions.”  

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant?

That's quite some drama, isn't it?

Tags > MTV Box Cricket League, Rakhi Sawant, Goa Killers and Delhi Dragons,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion...

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Meer Ali
Meer Ali

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days