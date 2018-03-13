Rakhi Sawant storms out of the field during the MTV Box Cricket League match

Mumbai: MTV Box cricket league in true sense is a perfect amalgamation of cricket, drama and entertainment.

Recently, during one of the matches between Goa Killers and Delhi Dragons, drama queen Rakhi Sawant walked out of the match after an intense argument with her Goa Killers teammates.

Rakhi, who is a part of Goa Killers was seen dancing with the Delhi Dragons team members after a six hit by the Delhi team much to her teammates shock. Immediately after her dance, her team members expressed their anger and questioned her for disrespecting her team in front of the opponent team. None of this went down well with Rakhi and she immediately stormed out.

Commenting on this Rakhi said, “I am dancer and I cannot control myself when the music is played. My team is pressuring me and I cannot play in such conditions.”

