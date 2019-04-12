News

Rakhi Sawant tries to flirt with Parth Samthaan

12 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: Parth is one of the most loved actors on television these days. The actor is wowing the audience with his performance as Anurag in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has a massive fan following.

Parth will be soon be seen playing cricket during the BCL (Box Cricket League), and there are already a lot of pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media regarding the same. Even entertainer Rakhi Sawant is a part of the show, and Parth recently shared a video where you can see Rakhi trying to flirt and dance with Parth. Parth, meanwhile, trying to concentrate on the game and run away.

Well, the video is quite funny. Rakhi is dancing on the song Ram chahe leela from the movie Ram Leela, and Parth seems to be not affected at all.

past seven days