Rakhi Sawant TROLLS Sunny Leone on becoming a mother of twins

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2018 06:32 PM

Mumbai: The hot bombshells Rakshi Sawant and Sunny Leone have always shared a cat and mouse relationship. The rivalry between both the item girls has been quite visible and their enmity was once the talk of the town.

Rakhi is one personality whom you just cannot ignore. In her usual bindaas tone, Rakhi had once accused Sunny by stating that she is ruining the country’s youth and mocked about her profession and looks. She also went to say that Sunny is treated like a goddess even when she wears minimal or no clothes.

Well, Rakhi has again targeted Mrs Leone but this time in a comical way.

As we all know, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant?

Rakhi, who is very much active on her Instagram account, sarcastically congratulated Sunny. Unaware of Sunny’s twins being surrogate babies, Rakhi raised questions about her pregnancy demanding to know where the babies were born - LA or Mumbai?

Rakhi now wishes to follow Sunny’s path. She shared another video where she spoke that she also wants to become a mother but before that she will have to find a suitable guy for herself.
