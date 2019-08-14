News

Rakhi to turn saviour for Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the very popular Kumkum Bhagya, and together, both series manage to consistently top the TRP charts.

Fans could not get enough of Abhi and Pragya, but when Kundali Bhagya introduced Preeta and Karan, the audience fell in love with them too.

It has Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manjit Joura playing the lead roles of Preeta, Karan, and Rishabh. Preeta and Srishty are Pragya's sisters. Preeta is a physiotherapist, and Karan is a cricketer.

Recently, the show witnessed a big twist with Karan replacing Prithvi in the mandap.

However, Sherlyn, who thinks Prithvi is getting married to Preeta, plots against her by placing a duplicate necklace in her bag and calling the police to arrest her.

However, Rakhi Luthra reaches in the nick of time and stops the police. She proves Preeta innocent by showing the real necklace to the police.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Tara from Satara

Launch of Tara from Satara
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days