Rakhi to turn saviour for Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens.



Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the very popular Kumkum Bhagya, and together, both series manage to consistently top the TRP charts.

Fans could not get enough of Abhi and Pragya, but when Kundali Bhagya introduced Preeta and Karan, the audience fell in love with them too.



It has Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manjit Joura playing the lead roles of Preeta, Karan, and Rishabh. Preeta and Srishty are Pragya's sisters. Preeta is a physiotherapist, and Karan is a cricketer.



Recently, the show witnessed a big twist with Karan replacing Prithvi in the mandap.



However, Sherlyn, who thinks Prithvi is getting married to Preeta, plots against her by placing a duplicate necklace in her bag and calling the police to arrest her.



However, Rakhi Luthra reaches in the nick of time and stops the police. She proves Preeta innocent by showing the real necklace to the police.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.