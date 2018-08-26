On this Raksha Bandhan, I’ve tied a Rakhi to tree, says Abeer Soofi of Mere Sai

Raksha Bandhan is the glorious Indian festival that celebrates the unique relation between a brother and sister. As per the ritual the sister ties a Rakhi (silk thread) on brother’s wrist and he promises to safeguard her from all harm. Actors from Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mere Sai’ are celebrating Rakhsha Bandhan in a completely different way which can also be termed as ‘Vriksha Bandhan.’ In a wonderful gesture towards ‘Mother Nature’, Abeer Soofi who essays the role of Sai, tied a Rakhi to a tree.

In today’s hustle and bustle we have forgotten to care for our planet. Nature has been ignored since a long time and it is of utmost importance to take corrective steps to protect it. Trees are the lungs of our planet and ensure that all of us have clean air to breathe. Abeer Soofi has spread the message of protecting trees in a unique way. While shooting on the sets of Mere Sai, the actor tied a rakhi to a dainty little tree to signify his love towards them and his commitment to protect them in every way possible.

When contacted Abeer Soofi confirmed, “Tree are very important for us and when we save then, we are saving a life and in turn saving ourselves. On this Raksha Bandhan, I’ve tied a Rakhi to tree and celebrated Vriksha Bandhan. It’s a heartfelt request to all my viewers to protect and nurture trees everywhere around us. The way a brother protects his sister, we should be protecting our trees as well.”