Rakshit and Drishti’s hot bathroom romance in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti (Fireworks Productions) has been garnering immense popularity and love from its viewers thanks to its unpredictable storyline plot.



The ongoing storyline is keeping the audiences hooked to their seats. Divya Drishti is a tale of two sisters, Divya and Drishti, who have superpowers. Divya has the power to change the future, whereas Drishti has the ability and the vision to foresee the future.



The show leads Adhvik Mahajan and Sana Sayyad, who depicts the roles of Rakshi and Drashti receptively, are loved by masses for their on-screen chemistry. Viewers of Divya Drishti can look forward to their sizzling romance.



The makers have shot a romantic bathroom scene of Rakshit and Drishti.



Before the episode airs this weekend, take a look at this video, which gives a sneak peak of the upcoming scene.