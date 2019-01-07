Ram Gopal Verma to come up with a web series

: Digital media is increasing rapidly and viewers are enjoying the array of different content on social media platforms. There have been a lot of web series that have made a strong impact among the audiences.Mirazapur, Gandi Baat, Apharan and Sacred Games are some of the very popular web shows.Going with the flow and considering audiences’ preferences, ace Bollywood film director Ram Gopal Verma is also coming up with an exciting web series.

A source close to the upcoming series said, “The project is in production stage and there will be an announcement about the same soon.”We tried contacting Ram Gopal Verma, but he remained unavailable for comment.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.