Ram Kapoor to explore comic side with new show

05 Jan 2018 05:14 PM

Actor Ram Kapoor is attempting the comedy genre with a new non-fiction show called Comedy High School. He says it's the toughest genre.

The show, which will be aired on Discovery JEET, will have a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set-up, read a statement.

Ram said, "Comedy is the most difficult art to master. I have never tried it before but have always been open to play a strong role in this genre.”

"I gave my consent to Comedy High School the moment I heard the plot - it is fundamentally funny and invariably leads to situations which produce laughter. You can watch it all days with your family and laugh your lungs out as fun never ends in our school," he added.

Theme-based episodes of the show will have celebrities visit the 'school' every week in myriad avatars like educational inspectors or parents of students who are seeking admissions.

Besides Ram, the cast has names like Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta.

