Ram Kapoor’s Drastic and Shocking transformation!

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has brought in a huge surprise for all his fans. As the actor is quite popular on social media, he took to Instagram to share pictures of him revealing his drastic transformation.

The actor has almost 79.2k followers on Instagram and he is quite active on his social media accounts. He has surprised everyone with his recent transformation. He has shed a lot of kilos of weight and he looks super fit. The actor has shared several selfies on his Instagram handle, which he captioned as, “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see.”

While one of the pictures of the actor was an elevator selfie, the second was a closeup selfie in the elevator. The third is a bright close-up of the actor, while in the fourth and fifth, he is seen lying down, making quirky faces.

The actor has surprised many of his fans with his transformation. He has received appreciations for the weight loss and he was flooded with comments on his pictures.