Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar and Prachi Desai roped in for Kavach 2?

MUMBAI: The current season of Naagin is soon going to wrap up and Kavach 2 will take its timeslot. Just like Naagin, the supernatural drama Kavach has been equally loved by the audience.

While the first season of the bi-weekly show by Balaji Productions saw Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Mahek Chahal (earlier played by Ssara Khan) playing the lead roles, speculation has it that the season 2 will see Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar essay the male and female lead respectively.

Rumour has it that Kavach 2 will mark a comeback of Bollywood actress Prachi Desai to television.

A source shares, “Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar and Prachi Desai are in talks to star in Kavach 2 in the lead roles. Sakshi will play Ram’s character’s first wife who will be killed by the family and Prachi will then step in as the second wife. “

Do you think the actors will come on board for Kavach 2? Would you love to see Ram, Sakshi and Prachi on Kavach 2? Let us know in the comment section below!