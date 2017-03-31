Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ram Navami celebrations in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 05:04 PM

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) is getting intriguing with each passing episodes.

The story is a modern day adaptation of Vishwamitra and Meneka on Naren and Pooja played by Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das respectively.

The makers have planned to celebrate the holy festival of Ram Navami in their coming episodes.

As per the plot, Naren will plan to permanently shift to Rishikesh to find out answers in the world of spirituality. Naren parents would get tensed seeing their son taking spiritual path in life.

However, this time, Pooja will promise to bring Naren back from Rishikesh.

On the other hand, Neelima (Parull Choudhry) will get happy seeing Naren moving out of the city so that the entire business will be handed over to her son Rahul (Ankit Vyas).  

Will Pooja manage to bring back Naren?

We buzzed Akshay but he remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Parull Choudhry, Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Das, Ram Navami, celebrations,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top