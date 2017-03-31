Ram Navami celebrations in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) is getting intriguing with each passing episodes.

The story is a modern day adaptation of Vishwamitra and Meneka on Naren and Pooja played by Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das respectively.

The makers have planned to celebrate the holy festival of Ram Navami in their coming episodes.

As per the plot, Naren will plan to permanently shift to Rishikesh to find out answers in the world of spirituality. Naren parents would get tensed seeing their son taking spiritual path in life.

However, this time, Pooja will promise to bring Naren back from Rishikesh.

On the other hand, Neelima (Parull Choudhry) will get happy seeing Naren moving out of the city so that the entire business will be handed over to her son Rahul (Ankit Vyas).

Will Pooja manage to bring back Naren?

