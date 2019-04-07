Rama accuses Naira of ruining Gayu's happiness in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for high-voltage drama.



Kartik and Naira are worried as everything is happening too fast. Samarth has proposed to marry Gayu.



Dadi has also agreed for this alliance, but Kartik and Naira want to reveal Gayu's pregnancy truth to Dadi.



Rama stops Kartik and Naira and accuses Naira of not wanting to see Gayu happy, but Naira tells Rama that she is considering Gayu's long-term happiness.



Naira knows that if this truth is revealed to everyone later, it will cause trouble for Gayu.



How will Naira handle the situation now?