Ramakrishna’s treatment dilemma in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

A lot of drama revolving around Thakur’s treatment will continue in the coming episodes of Aakash Aath’s daily Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

Well, according to our source, everyone including Sarada (Arpita Mondol) will show discomfort regarding Thakur’s (Suman Kundu) decision of staying at Balaram’s place as they are aware that the latter’s brother Hariballav will not take this idea too kindly.

Thakur’s treatment will proceed, but there will not be much improvement. On the other side, a terribly worried Sarada will continue to pass her days lonely at Dakshineshwar.

The disciples soon will find a rented house at Shyamapukur and after taking Sarada’s permission, Thakur will be shifted there. While a hide and seek game will continue between Sarada and her sons regarding the true nature of Thakur’s disease, Girish Ghosh (Sanjib Sarkar) and other disciples will decide to waste no more time and consult with Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar. But a few will be apprehensive about Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar due to his foul-mouth and cut-throat professionalism.

Finally, Mahendra Gupta alias Mastermashai will take up the responsibility of approaching the doctor. Will the doctor agree to treat Thakur? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.