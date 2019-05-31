Raman and Ishita begin their search for the real Shaina Shah in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Sahil traps Ishita by proving that she is the real Shaina Shah. The court sentences her to death.

In the upcoming episode, Raman and Ishita come up with some plan where Ishita decides to remain behind bars. They decide to catch the real Shaina Shah, Sahil's wife.

Raman wants to reach her as soon as possible and expose her in front of everyone.

It will be interesting to see if Raman and Ishita succeed in doing this.