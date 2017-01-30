Raman to attempt SUICIDE in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Are you already shocked reading the header? Wondering why Raman will attempt suicide?

Audience is already aware that Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) is in jail on murder charges and Raman (Karan Patel)-Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi), as usual, are playing a blame game and pointing fingers at each other for their daughter’s arrest.

Now, Raman will take a major step to end his life.

As per a reliable source, Ishita along with ACP Abhishek (Vivek Dahiya) will kidnap Nidhi (Pavitra Punia). They will take her in a truck to her brother Sohail’s (Gaurav Wadhwa) house. Raman will spot them but he will think that they are taking Ruhi along with them. This will make him angry and he will follow them.

Furthermore, Raman will manage to stop the truck in which Ishita will be taking Nidhi and will ask her about Ruhi. He will brandish a gun on himself and tell Ishita to free Ruhi or else he will shoot himself. This will leave Ishita shocked.

Ishita will be forced to reveal the truth that Nidhi is locked inside the truck. Raman will ask Ishita about her plan but she will refuse to share the same.

Later, Ishita and Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) will go ahead with their plan and take Nidhi (who will be tied with a fake time bomb) to her house where Sohail will be present. They will warn Sohail to sign the petition where it will be written that Ruhi is innocent.

Sohail will be forced to sign it as his sister would be tied with a bomb. This will be a strong evidence to prove that Ruhi is innocent. Ishita will show the proof in the court and get Ruhi free from all the allegations.

Happy news is that Ruhi will be back to Bhalla house.

