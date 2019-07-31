News

Raman in coma; Ishita introduces fake Raman to Bhalla family in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Arjit takes Raman and Ishita to the spot where he plans to kill them. Karan, Ruhi, and Aliya also reach the location.

In the upcoming episode, Karan and Yug manage to save Ishita, who is in a state of shock, as Arjit has pushed Raman off an 18-storeyed building.

Ishita and Mani rush Raman to the hospital, where they are told that he has suffered grave injuries and is in a critical condition. He soon slips into a coma.

But the two decide to hide the truth from the family.

Ishita introduce a fake Raman to the Bhalla family. Ishita reveals that Raman’s face was damaged in an accident and that he had to undergo plastic surgery.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

 
past seven days