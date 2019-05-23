Raman gets a clue against Vishal in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Raman assures Sudha that Karan can stay at the Bhalla house like their son.

Everyone is devastated about Rohan's death, while Sahil is still trying to figure out who killed his sister Muskaan.

Raman and Ishita know that Sahil will not stop at anything until he finds the murderer.

Meanwhile, Raman gets a clue against Vishal.

Raman finds Vishal's behavior weird, as the latter was terrified when Sahil warned them all.

It will be interesting to see how Raman exposes him in front of everyone.