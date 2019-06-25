News

Raman goes missing in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAIMUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Raman and Ishita are still fighting Sahil.

Sahil has learned that his wife Shaina is alive and that she is responsible for leaking information against him.

He vows to kill her for the trouble she has created in his life.

Shaina asks for Sahil's forgiveness, but Sahil begins his deadly game against Raman and Ishita again.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, the flight that Raman is on goes missing. His family does not know whether he is alive or dead, as there is no news about the passangers 

Well, it will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein features Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles. It is one of the most loved shows on television currently. Recently, there were rumours that the show will go off air. However, Divyanka has stated that there is no truth in this.

