Raman’s special surprise for Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein definitely knows how to keep viewers glued to their TV screens.

The on-going track is creating quite a buzz and it has also helped the show to churn out good ratings.

Now, the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will celebrate the auspicious festival of Baisakhi. With this, viewers will witness their favourite jodi Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) dancing to the tunes of ‘Mundian to bach ke....’

Also, Raman will surprise his lady love Ishita with a beautiful gift!

Any guesses?

Well, Raman will gift Ishita a dental medical clinic. This gesture would leave Ishita and Bhalla family cheerful.

What do you think about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

But along with happy moments, the clouds of darkness will again surround Ishita. A ghost will attempt to kill Ishita by pushing her off the staircase.

Will Ishita manage to escape from the accident?