News

Raman's DNA test unfolds the truth to Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 11:33 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Raman has met with an accident and Ishita had saved him, but Raman face as changed post the accident and now everyone is upset and is confused to know if he is the real Raman or no and seems like Ishita as got a clue about the same.

In the previous episode, Raman is back to Bhalla house and the family is having some awkwardness, and Karan, on the other hand, had a tiff with Ishita over this matter and he doesn’t think that this man is Raman.

In the upcoming episode, Raman’s DNA test reports will come, and the result of the DNA will be negative thus proving that he is not Raman which will shock Ishita and the entire family and Karan will be proved right.

It will be interesting to see if Ishita will be able to find the real Raman or no. 

Tags > Raman, Ishita, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days