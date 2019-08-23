Raman's DNA test unfolds the truth to Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Raman has met with an accident and Ishita had saved him, but Raman face as changed post the accident and now everyone is upset and is confused to know if he is the real Raman or no and seems like Ishita as got a clue about the same.

In the previous episode, Raman is back to Bhalla house and the family is having some awkwardness, and Karan, on the other hand, had a tiff with Ishita over this matter and he doesn’t think that this man is Raman.

In the upcoming episode, Raman’s DNA test reports will come, and the result of the DNA will be negative thus proving that he is not Raman which will shock Ishita and the entire family and Karan will be proved right.

It will be interesting to see if Ishita will be able to find the real Raman or no.