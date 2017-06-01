Rami ben- Laalji bhai had a son in Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey

Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey (Mumtaz Saba Productions) is a drama that entails all spheres of unique relationships. That is why the audience is in love with show!

With every episode, a new side to the plot is born, and the ensemble cast of the show makes it all the more a must watch show!

As you must have seen, Mishri (Rima Ramanuj) comes to know about her being adopted by elder brother Mukhi (Eijaz Khan) and she gets upset. Mukhi warns Aru (Niyati Fatnani) to stop embarrassing him in front of the village people. Aru manages to change Mishri’s mind about being upset.

While all this happening, Rami Ben is all furious about her plans getting failed.

But soon enough in the show, the audience will get to know one more secret uncovering the real truth of Rami ben and Laalji bhai (Manish Khanna).

What is it?

As you know, both of them were lovers in the past, who couldn’t get married because Laalji was sent to jail. But, alas, they also had son, who died at the time of birth! And the person responsible for these miseries was none other than Mukhi!

How and what had exactly happened!?

Guess you’ll have to keep watching the show to know.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey airs from Monday-Friday on Sony TV at 7pm.