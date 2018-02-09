Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ramit Thakur joins Beyond Dreams’ next for Star Plus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2018 04:16 PM

Mumbai: After the successful run of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV, Beyond Dreams is working on a new show for Star Plus.

And guess what? The producer Yash A. Patnaik has signed his blue-eyed boy Shaheer Sheikh for the project. Also, Twinkle Patel has been roped in to play the female protagonist.

Now, we have heard that TV actor Ramit Thakur, who has earlier been part of TV shows Phir Subah Hogi and Ruk Jana Nahi, has joined the team.

According to our sources, Ramit will play Shaheer’s cousin brother who would be a lawyer by profession. Ramit’s character in the show will be grey shaded.

Ramit Thakur confirmed the news with us.

The project is commenced to soon go on floors.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates about the Telly world!

Tags > Ramit Thakur, Beyond Dreams, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Sony TV, Yash A. Patnaik, Shaheer Sheikh, Phir Subah Hogi, Ruk Jana Nahi, Telly world,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami...

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami Ramdev met each other
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days