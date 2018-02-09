Ramit Thakur joins Beyond Dreams’ next for Star Plus

Mumbai: After the successful run of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV, Beyond Dreams is working on a new show for Star Plus.

And guess what? The producer Yash A. Patnaik has signed his blue-eyed boy Shaheer Sheikh for the project. Also, Twinkle Patel has been roped in to play the female protagonist.

Now, we have heard that TV actor Ramit Thakur, who has earlier been part of TV shows Phir Subah Hogi and Ruk Jana Nahi, has joined the team.

According to our sources, Ramit will play Shaheer’s cousin brother who would be a lawyer by profession. Ramit’s character in the show will be grey shaded.

Ramit Thakur confirmed the news with us.

The project is commenced to soon go on floors.

