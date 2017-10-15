Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada.

Readers, the coming episodes will bring sad news!

According to our source, Thakur (Suman Kundu) will feel pain in his throat and everyone will start thinking that he has caught cold. Then soon after attendingPanihati Chire Mahotsav, Thakur’s suffering will escalate and local doctors will diagnose inflammations and boils in the inner wall of throat.

Girish (Sanjib Sarkar) will blame himself for Thakur’s agony as he had submitted the power of attorney to Thakur. He will feel that due to absorption of all his vices, Thakur is suffering.

Gradually, the situation will deteriorate as Thakur will start having difficulty in swallowing solid food. Only liquid or semi-solid food can be given to him.

While all the disciples of Ramkrishna would be terribly worried about his deteriorating health, it’s at the start of autumn, when Thakur will vomit blood for the first time along with a lump of flesh. Noticing this, Naren will be shocked as it’s the symptom of the deadly disease cancer.

Is Thakur suffering from throat cancer? If yes, what will happen now?