Ranbir’s role in Rockstar is one of my favourite: Subhankar Saha

14 Mar 2018 12:45 PM

Kolkata: Bengali TV show actor Subhankar Saha says that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s role in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is one of his favourite.

“I would like to act in films. The role that Ranbir played in Rockstar is one of my favourite,” Subhankar said to TellyChakkar when asked what kind of roles he would like to play in future.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir essayed the character of a rock musician in Rockstar.

Subhankar further added, “I want to portray a historical character. It can be of Akbar, a Rajput character…it can be of any historical character. As a lead if I get the opportunity of portraying such a role in a serial, I will definitely go ahead.”

The actor, who played lead roles in daily soaps like Jarowar Jhumko and Tumi Robe Nirobe, was last seen in Adorini.

Speaking about the character that he liked playing the most, he shared, “Siddhant Basu in Adorini and Sanju in Tumi Robe Nirobe because it was quite tough for me to play these two characters. I am really thankful to (producer-director) Snehasish da (Chakraborty) for imagining me in those roles.”

What do you think of Ranbir Kapoor?

Subhankar played the character of deaf and mute in Tumi Robe Nirobe while Adorini saw him in the role of a blind man.  

