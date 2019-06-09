News

Ranbir's perfect love confession assumes wrong for Prachi in KumKum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jun 2019 09:02 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's KumKum Bhagya will showcase shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that Prachi heads for a picnic, where Rhea has made a foolproof plan to trap her.

Rhea wants to exact revenge on Prachi.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Meanwhile, Ranbir intends to propose to Rhea.

However, he accidentally confesses his feelings to Prachi.

Ranbir is unaware that Prachi is the right girl for him.

It would be really interesting to see how things fall into place.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, upcoming episode, Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, and Shikha Singh, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Leena Jumani, Mishal Raheja, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Naina Singh, Mughda Chapekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique

past seven days