Ranbir's perfect love confession assumes wrong for Prachi in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's KumKum Bhagya will showcase shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that Prachi heads for a picnic, where Rhea has made a foolproof plan to trap her.

Rhea wants to exact revenge on Prachi.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Meanwhile, Ranbir intends to propose to Rhea.

However, he accidentally confesses his feelings to Prachi.

Ranbir is unaware that Prachi is the right girl for him.

It would be really interesting to see how things fall into place.