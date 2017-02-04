Randeep Hooda to debut on TV with MTV Big F Season 2?

TV industry is turning a hotspot to a galaxy of Bollywood stars.

After biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among many more, another top-notch big screen player is all set to make his TV debut.

Drop dead handsome and an epitome of hotness, Randeep Hooda, will soon start his journey in the small screen.

Yes, you read it right.

The actor, known for his raw sex appeal and impressive acting talent, has been roped in to host the next season of MTV Big F (Bodhi Tree Pictures).

Big F, as viewers would know, is an episodic based show that talks about people’s secret wild fantasies (sexual).

Too bold to be true, the first season was lapped up by youngsters. Hard hitting episodes, with beautiful stories and the 'sensuality' quotient, the series gained quite a number of eyeballs.

Adding to the fun, was the dashing Gautam Gulati as the host. Post his Bigg Boss 8 win; he seamlessly took charge of this sexy show, much to the glee of female TV watchers. From kissing a model for a promo, to being shirtless in few episodes, Gautam did spice up things in The Big F.

Now, Randeep, who has never shied away from intimacy on screen, seems like a perfect choice for the next season.

Shared a source, “Randeep is an actor, who is not only good looking, but also has a very attractive personality. His sex appeal lies in his voice, intensity and body language. The actor was quite kicked about the subject and will in most probability sign the dotted line to become the next host of The Big F.”

Seems like it is going to be better and BOLDER this time!

We could not reach the actor and the producer (Sukesh Motwani) for their comment on the development.

Our efforts to reach the channel spokesperson also remained futile.

Randeep who gave an award winning performance in his last outing Sarbjit, also has hits like Sultan, Highway, Jannat 2, Rangrasiya and Jism 3 among more.

As per sources the series will go on floors soon and will air sometime end of this month.

Wish you great luck Randeep and welcome to the world of TV.

And for all you readers, stay hooked to not miss any exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.