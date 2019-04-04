Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh celebrate their success, Monalisa's new look revealed, THIS upsets Shaheer Sheikh, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh celebrate their success

Sony TV's Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. With the show, the makers gave a unique story to the audience which instantly grabbed their attention. Amidst the clutter of supernatural shows, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai brought a refreshing love-story of school going kids, set in the 90's. Now, the entire team is rejoicing as the show completed 400 episodes.

The leads of the show, Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai, did a cake cutting on the set. Have a look at the video here:

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey bond with THEM

Actress Sargun Mehta, who started her career with Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh, has become a household name in Hindi Television as well as Punjabi industry.

Recently, when Sargun was travelling, something caught her attention. It was the flight announcement which reminded her of her friends, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Check out her story:

FINALLY! The cast of 'Thapki...Pyaar Ki' had a SURPRISE REUNION

Reunions of actors of shows that have gone off-air have something fans desperately look forward to. Isn't it? Their favourite actors getting together after a long period of time and reliving several memories are the kind of things that fans adore the most.

Recently, the cast of Thapki...Pyaar Ki had a reunion. Thapki was one of the most popular shows on Colors and had a pretty good run too.

After all this while, a majority chunk of the cast reunited thus making it a nostalgic moment to remember.

The leading actors including Manish Goplani and Jigyasa Singh were also a part of this reunion and everyone looked happy as ever.

Ashnoor Kaur had a 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' REUNION

Every longest running Indian drama series of all time has had an array of cast members coming in and going out at various intervals over the years. Show in point here is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and how it continues to run 10 years and over 2800 episodes plus, and is stronger than ever too.

The viewers have literally witnessed the principal characters grow over the ten years and at times how the young ones were replaced by adult actors post leap. The perfect examples of that are actors Shivaansh Kotia, Ashnoor Kaur and Navika Kotia.

Shivansh and Ashnoor played on-screen siblings i.e. young Naksh and Naira respectively while Navika played the role of Prerna Singhania. Perhaps, you already know how all the kids grew up and were replaced by other adult actors, isn't it?

And after all this time the trio reunited at a school event. Yes! That's right. Shivaansh and Navika are real-life siblings and the trio (including Ashnoor) belong to the same school. So, recently, they met up for a felicitation programme of their school and posed for pictures thus reliving several memories from the show:

Ragini MMS fame Karishma Sharma joins Shabbir Ahluwalia in Fixer

The thriller drama series, Fixer, will be a story of ATS officer from Delhi who will be drawn into the dark side of Mumbai's movie mafia to soon become a fixer.

According to reports, Ragini MMS fame Karishma Sharma who was also seen in HUM has been roped in to play one of the important roles. She will be seen as an aspiring actress.

Mahie Gill, who was recently seen in ALT Balaji's super-successful series Apharan: Sabka Katega, and Isha Koppikar will be seen playing leads in the show.

Amit Kumar to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2019 hosted by Ravi Dubey and judged by Shaan, Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma is making audience fall in love with the show. The talented kids with their amazing voices are loved by audience. This week they will pay tribute to the legendary musician Kishore Kumar. However, Amaal Mallik will go missing from the show for this week. Guess who will be replacing him for this week. He is none other than Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar. And singer Dhvani Bhanushali who gave hit numbers like Leja Re, Main Teri hoon, Dilbar, and most recent Laila attended Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs as the special guest. The judges Richa Sharma, Amit Kumar, and Shaan with Dhvani had a great time on the set.

Meanwhile, expressing her excitement on joining the little munchkins, Dhvani said in a statement, "I'm mesmerized to see how these young kids perform with such ease. The confidence, stage presence, and determination in their performance are on point." She further added, "I've always been a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and I do drive my inspiration from his music."

Also, Dhvani will be seen performing her upcoming solo Vaaste for the first time on TV. Dhvani has not yet shot Vaaste and will shoot for it in Mumbai in a few days. The song will be sung by her alongside Nikhil D'Souza. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, it has been written by Arafat Mehmood.

Monalisa's track in Star Plus' Divya Drishti to come to an end

Divya Drishti is one of the most popular shows of small screen. The story of two sisters, who are blessed with superpowers, is slowly unravelling and the extreme twists and turns are making everyone eager for more. A lot is going to happen next in Divya (Nyra Banerjee) and Drishti's (Sana Sayyad) life as Pisachini (Sangeeta Ghosh) will bring ruckus in their lives.

Now, Monalisa Biwas is all set to bid farewell to the show. The actress recently joined the cast of Divya Drishti as Mohona Daayan from Nazar alongside Pisachini. After this short stint she is all set to bid farewell.

Meanwhile, Pisachini will bring a storm during Holi, and Mohona will also help her to bring trouble in Divya Drishti's lives.

After a LONG DELAY, the FINALE of this show to RELEASE on...

One of the biggest successes for Arre over the years has been the web series, A.I.S.H.A - My Virtual Girlfriend. The show was an instant hit when it was first released on the YouTube channel of Arre and was immediately followed by a second season.

And as known to the viewers, the third season of the series has been running for a while now, but the fans have been complaining about one particular thing. The finale of the third season was expected to arrive on the scheduled date but the same did not happen.

In fact, the delay was prolonged as it has been over a while since the episode did not release. But that wait for the much-awaited finale is now over as it is confirmed that the last episode of Season 3 of A.I.S.H.A will release on the 10th April 2019.

The app's Twitter page announced the same-

Good things take time and we’re sorry about the delay. The #AISHASeason3 Finale Episode will be out on 10th April. We promise it will be worth your while!@tweetfromRaghu pic.twitter.com/2mfkAzgf5x — Arré (@ArreTweets) April 3, 2019

Mob to ATTACK Happy in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji; guess who comes to her rescue?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji took a leap of three years and the entire cast and story was revamped. Happy is seen in a glamorous avatar, while Rocky is disguised as a Sardar.

Now the upcoming track will witness major drama after Happy is attacked by furious customers.

According to sources, "Angry customers will attack Happy. However, Rocky, who is disguised as Sardar, will come to her rescue, and both Rocky and RV will fight Bhatia and other attackers to protect Happy."

In the on-going track, Rocky planted bombs in various construction sites of Bhatia and he looted Bhatia's money from his home while he was busy visiting the sites to see the damage caused.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is produced by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions. The show stars actors Jasmin Bhasin and Ansh Bagri in lead roles. However, Porus fame Rohit Purohit was recently roped in for a key role in the show. After Rohit's entry, a love-triangle is seen in the story.

Neel Motwani and Vindhya Tiwary to star in a FILM together

Actors Neel Motwani and Vindhya Tiwary are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in telly town, and the duo revealed that they started dating only a few months ago.

It is on the show Waaris that they worked together the first time, and now, things have only gotten bigger as they are all set to star in a film together. Yes! That's right. According to reports, the film is touted to be a big banner project and it will be a love story.

The film is slated to go on floors next month and this will actually be Neel's third film. After a small role in Main Tera Hero back in 2014, Neel played a negative role in Dosti Ke Side Effects which was released earlier in February.

And coming to Vindhya, this will be the actress' debut film.

Kunal Karan Kapoor to be seen with HIM in his UPCOMING show

The upcoming web series on Voot that stars Kunal Karan Kapoor and Parul Gulati is already in works and the cast has been shooting for the same for a while now.

Several other actors have also joined the show already and we now have another actress coming in too. According to reports, actress Manava Naik, who is best known for her stint in shows like Special Squad and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby is all set to be a part of this show on Voot.

Manava hasn't been active on the Hindi television space for a while but has been doing several Marathi shows all this while.

Even though not much has been known about her character in the Voot show, she will have an important role to play and will be pivotal to the story's development ahead.

This Week's Super Dancer Chapter 3 Elimination Is...

Super Dancer hit the TV screens with the third chapter. This week will see one jodi making an exit from the show. This week, Aryan Patra and Avastha Thapa's pair will bid adieu to the show.

After Aryan Patra and Avastha Thapa's exit, only seven contestants are left in the show.

On Saturday the choreographers will be performing with Kids, and Sunday's episode will be on the kids with bottom scores.

Here's all you need to know about Anuj Sachdeva's role in Shrenu Parikh's Ek Bhram...

Star Plus is all set to bring another off-beat show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna starring Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in lead roles. Earlier titled as Meri Biwi Ka Sasural, the show was supposed to go on air on Star Bharat, but the makers decided to hit it on Star Plus. The promos of the show have already created a huge buzz for this out-of-the-box topic.

Anuj Sachdeva will be making a comeback on small screen with this show. He was last seen in a few episodes of Laal Ishq, however, his full fledged role was in Swaragini. Now, after two years, the actor is all set to make a comeback. Giving a sneak peek of his look from the show, the actor wrote, "Something new about this role.

Monalisa's new look revealed

Nazar featuring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in lead roles is one of the most loved supernatural thrillers on television. Daayan Mohana played by Monalisa though is a villain in the show but is insanely loved by viewers for her wicked deeds in the show.

A few days ago, her character was shown burnt to death by Piya and Ansh in the track and everybody considered her as dead and that she will never return. After her track ended, Ruby again entered the show as Chhalayan daayan.

When Monalisa's track ended in the show a lot of fans were left disappointed as she is the main antagonist of the show and is loved the most by fans, but her collaboration with pischachini (Sangeeta Ghosh) in Divya Drishti made her fans extremely happy and excited.

Now, Monalisa will be back in the show with a total new avatar. She will be seen entering the show as a mermaid (jalpari) and her entry will make things all the more interesting and exciting in the show.

Take a look below:

THIS upsets Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading names of small screen. The actor has been bagging accolades one after the other. Post Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Shaheer who has given hit shows one after the other made a comeback on small screen with Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show opened with great numbers and raked in TRPs like never before. Though the show is bagging more attention, but Shaheer has landed up in a trouble for a different reason.

It all started when the writers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bashed the actor for claiming to write poetry for his character Abir. The writer duo, Divy Nishi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma who have been part of Shaheer's last project Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and other projects like Ishqbaaaz wrote, "NO, YOU DIDN'T, MR. SHAHEER SHEIKH,” and this has upset him a lot!

The Old and the Current cast REUNITE for the PREMIERE

GoT season will release on 14th April 2019 which is 10 days away now, the premiere was held at Manhattan recently. Needless to say, the premiere was as jam-packed as ever but there is a bittersweet moment attached to it.

The whole current cast of the show attended the premiere along with several previous cast members too with the likes of Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish), Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister) among others.

It was amazing to see this reunion indeed but it was bitter to realize that this was for that one last time.