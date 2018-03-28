Randeep Rai goes Befikra; dances on the table at TellyChakkar’s party

Mumbai: It would not be exaggerating to say that TellyChakkar’s 13th birthday bash has become talk of the town, courtesy celebs’ love, affection and support. The party, which saw the attendance of the who's who of the telly town, was held on 25 March at Bandra’s prime location, Tally Nation. We are glad that the videos and pictures from the party have gone viral on social media, which again proves the love of our loyal readers and celebs’ fans.

Being an eye-witness of the party, we can easily say that the shocker of the night was Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Randeep Rai. The chocolate boy who has always been seen as too-goody in his romantic drama, was seen in a complete another avatar.

Rai, unlike his shy screen character, was the extrovert of the night. His high enthusiasm and charisma made him the limelight of the party.

The young actor was dancing till the end, along with his gang of actors including Zain Imam. The actor was so high on energy that when the DJ started playing the popular song ‘Befikre’, he couldn’t resist himself. The actor’s energy amplified and he stood on the table. The actor rose on the table and started shaking his body.

Just like Ranveer Singh’s craziness in the song, Randeep Rai also showed his crazy side on the table. Soon the video became a viral sensation on social media.

Did you come across the video? If you haven’t here have a look

