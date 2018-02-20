Randeep Rai is the new Cricketer on the block

Mumbai: 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy' is an age old saying that holds true even today. The actors of Sony Entertainment Television’s show 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' are an active lot and always find a way to entertain themselves during the shoot. Recently the crew was shooting a cricket match and during their break, Sameer (Randeep Rai) who is an ace cricketer displayed his sporting skills to everyone in the team and even hit boundaries and sixes. Randeep has been an active sportsperson during his school and college days and won tournaments for his academic institutions.

When contacted Randeep said, “Cricket is an all-time favorite sport of all Indians and I am no different. Have been playing it since my school days and love it to the core. I have suffered a lot of injuries when I played the sport but that never deterred me. Even during the shoots, there are instances when I get hurt while shooting segments where I dive for a catch or sprint and drag myself across the crease. These things do not affect me one bit. I love playing cricket and it’s a wonderful opportunity to present myself as a sportsperson to the audiences. Look forward to more cricket matches!”

In the upcoming sequence, Naina’s brother Arjun is playing an interstate Cricket match and owing to an injury is not able to play. Sameer steps in and volunteers to be the runner for him and ensures that Arjun wins the match.

Will this melt Naina’s heart and change her attitude towards Sameer?

