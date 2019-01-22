News

Randeep Raii is EXTREMELY PROUD of...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 06:25 PM

MUMBAI: A lot of actors flock into the industry to make it big. While some compromise on their dreams and expectations, others strive hard to make it big by making the right choice of roles and moves in the industry.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Roop actor Shashank Vyas adding one more car to his collection. Shanshank purchased a Hyundai Creta. And now, we have another actor who is now a proud owner of a car, thus marking his success. His hard work has paid off.

We are talking about Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Raghav Dhirr, who plays the role of Munna, Sameer’s best friend in the show. The actor recently purchased a silver Hyundai i20. Randeep Raii took to social media to congratulate him. He also expressed how proud he is of him.

Congratulations, Raghav!

Tags > Randeep Raii, Roop, Shashank Vyas, Hyundai Creta, Raghav Dhirr, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days