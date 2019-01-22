Randeep Raii is EXTREMELY PROUD of...

MUMBAI: A lot of actors flock into the industry to make it big. While some compromise on their dreams and expectations, others strive hard to make it big by making the right choice of roles and moves in the industry.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Roop actor Shashank Vyas adding one more car to his collection. Shanshank purchased a Hyundai Creta. And now, we have another actor who is now a proud owner of a car, thus marking his success. His hard work has paid off.

We are talking about Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Raghav Dhirr, who plays the role of Munna, Sameer’s best friend in the show. The actor recently purchased a silver Hyundai i20. Randeep Raii took to social media to congratulate him. He also expressed how proud he is of him.

Congratulations, Raghav!