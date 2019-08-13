Randeep Raii is SORRY for...

MUMBAI: Randeep Raii thoroughly entertains us as Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.



Although he has been a part of some interesting episodics in the likes of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, Randeep Raii has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his current show as Sameer.



The character of Sameer became an instant hit with the audience, and for the youth , he is the ideal boyfriend, love interest, and groom. His chemistry with Naina is well received and appreciated by a lot of viewers, and ardent television lovers love watching him spread his charm through the show.



The show is inspired by the real-life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal and will air its last episode on 16th August.



Like most shows, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will end on a happy note. Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) have been blessed with a baby girl, whom they have named Suman Maheshwari.



The audience can also look forward to Sameer, Naina Munna, Pandit, Preeti, and Swati reuniting.



Fans were upset on hearing the news of the show going off-air.



Yesterday was the last day of shoot for the cast. Soon after, Randeep went in for a look change by opting for a new haircut!

He captioned his post saying sorry. We will surely miss watching Randeep Raii in the character of Sameer, won’t you?